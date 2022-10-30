Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Winter Clothes

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition which is inspired by the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

Vegeta and Goku threw on their winter jackets to visit the tundra in the Broly film, which provided an incredible set piece for the film's central brawl. The landscape changed in response to the fight as well, starting as an icy white plain of snow and ice to a hellish landscape once their fight tore up the surface of the land. These coats were a unique part of the movie that have added a new outfit to the character design options of Toriyama's biggest icons.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.