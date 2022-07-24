Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Grandfather & Son

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that shows one of Goku's absolute earliest moments.

This is, to me, the most beautiful card out of both new Theme Selection products. At the center of the illustration is a sweet moment between Goku and Grandpa Gohan that would influence the fate of the universe in major ways. Playing out behind the pair's warm memory is a visual montage of intense Goku moments showing the man that the young Kakarot would become.

The card also uses a lot of silver foil, which allows the special holofoil pattern from this set to sparkle. Check out this picture I took from my History of Son Goku opening.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.