Free League Publishing Reveals New Partnership With Outgunned TTRPG

Free League Publishing has announced a new partnership with Two Little Mice to carry the cinematic action TTRPG title, Outgunned

Article Summary Free League partners with Two Little Mice for the cinematic RPG, Outgunned.

Experience action-packed gameplay with Outgunned's unique dice mechanics.

Explore the core rulebook, expansions, and more in Free League's webshop.

Join Heroes in Outgunned and save the world from Villains in thrilling missions.

Free League Publishing recently revealed a brand-new publishing partnership with Italian studio Two Little Mice, as Outgunned comes to their library. In case you're not aware of this one, the game takes on more of an action-based sequence to the mechanics so that everything you do feels more like you're part of a movie or TV series rather than just sitting in an RPG title. All of this is dictated by the kind of dice rolls you make and how many of them tend to match up or create specific combinations rather than total rolled. The Outgunned core rulebook is now available in the Free League webshop, alongside the expansions Action Flicks and World Of Killers, the mini-campaign Project Medusa, and a Director Screen. Pretty much a perfect set of items you would need to get yourself into the game for the first time if you decide to dive head-first into the action or just an item here or there to check it out.

Outgunned

In a World where ruthless Villains plot in the shadows to steal nuclear launch codes and bring entire nations to their knees. Where crooks in suits hire personal armies to amass wealth greater than anyone can imagine. And where someone decided to kill the wrong dog. Only a Hero can save the day.

Outgunned is a cinematic action RPG inspired by classic action and heist movies. In Outgunned, you play as a group of Heroes struggling against a Villain to try and save the day. Always outnumbered. Always outgunned. Outgunned features a game system called Director's Cut; a set of mechanics using small pools of six-sided dice to determine the outcome of the Heroes' actions. When rolling dice, your goal is not to score the highest or lowest possible number, but to roll two-, three-, and four-of-a-kind.

