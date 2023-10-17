Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: GT Goku SCR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released the 2023 Anniversary Box which features GT Goku delivering a Spirit Bomb on a Secret Rare.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at another special card from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

Son Goku, Final Spirit Bomb is the one Secret Rare exclusive to this set in every way. There is, of course, the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR Alternate Art, which we spotlighted yesterday, which this Anniversary Box uses as a way to get the card to those who didn't pull it from packs of Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Fods in either its SCR or God Rare (GDR) form. This Son Goku card, which depicts the GT version of the character, is actually part of the Anniversary Set's numbering and cannot be found with any other art in booster packs. This card is currently worth $24.32. There is a much rarer version of this card, the Son Goku, Final Spirit Bomb SCR Alternate Art card, which currently goes for $199.98 in the secondary market. We will spotlight that card here tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

