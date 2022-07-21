Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Kid Goku

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates an early iconic moment from O.G. Dragon Ball.

Son Goku has been a badass since way before he could go Super Saiyan or utilize Ultra Instinct. I'm so happy to see this History of Son Goku product deliver a strong spread of moments from each era of this amazing story, including the early days of Dragon Ball, which you see above.

I hope you'll stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today because we have something special for DBSCG collectors who have been tuning into this series. I picked up History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta, and I'm going to open them up and do a product review for the site. Be sure to check back so you can see what these cards look like in person.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.