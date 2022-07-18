Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Save The Future

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta featuring the Saiyan Prince in his iconic armor.

Now, this is just a fun, cool card that shows Vegeta in a dynamic action pose. What I notice here though is that he looks a bit more buff than usual. It evokes the form that he used against Cell that was known as Super Saiyan Second Grade, as it is a minor level between the standard Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 forms. This form bulked Vegeta up and gave him a great power increase. There is also a form higher than this known as Super Saiyan Third Grade, sometimes called Ultra Super Saiyan colloquially, that Trunks used, thinking he could overpower Cell while Vegeta couldn't. The truth was that Vegeta knew about this form and opted not to use it, as it's even more bulked muscles made the user slower.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.