Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Mafuba & Kamehameha

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here, we have two of the most popular "waves" depicted in the Dragon Ball saga. Remember back then when the Kamehameha was always called the Kamehameha Wave? This is undeniably the most iconic attack in the franchise and potentially all of anime. A bit less well-known but still vitally important through multiple eras of the series is the Mafuba, otherwise known as the Evil Containment Wave. This attack was used against King Piccolo back in the early days and would later resurface in vital moments during Dragon Ball Super's devastating Goku Black battle and then again during the series' climatic Tournament of Power arc. Along with the Spirit Bomb, Masenko, Special Beam Cannon, Galick Gun, and Final Flash, these attacks go down as the most memorable uses of ki in the series.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.