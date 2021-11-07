Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: SS Kefla Reprints

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Mythic Booster is largely targeted at players of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. However, I think that these cards also show that there will be major collector interest in this set. Mythic Booster looks like it is giving the premium treatment even to its common cards. Kefla gets two reprints here, with one being a Leader card. One of the things that I'm not quite sure about here, though, is if we're going to be getting new artwork just on the Leader side of the card as shown here, or if Bandai has commissioned alternate art for both sides of the card. Either way, due to the popularity of Kefla, the fused Saiyan who brings together Universe 6's Caulifla and Kale, this card is likely to be a hit. I definitely can't wait to pull this one myself.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.