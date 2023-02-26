Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Anilaza Super Rare Whether you call it Anilaza or Agnilasa, this character featured in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed is a fusion of a fusion.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Anilaza features on two cards here, a Super Rare called Anilaza, Universe 3's Ultimate Weapon SR, and a Zenkai Card called Anilaza, Dimension Bender. This character, also more frequently referred to as Agnilasa, is a fused character. It is actually a fusion of a fusion. Initially, Borareta, Koitsukai, and Pancéa fuse to form Koicéareta as Paparoni's Plan X. Then, Paparoni sacrifices himself to combine with Koicéareta to form this ultimate weapon, who towers high over the arena of the Tournament of Power as a giant. During the Tournament, this character fights Goku, Goku, and Vegeta, and then that same pair of Saiyans joined by Gohan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.