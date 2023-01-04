Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Evil Saiyan, Cumber Leader

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at a Leader from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

This Leader features the Evil Saiyan on the Leader Front. The Evil Saiyan initially debuted in Dragon Ball Super Card Game on a Secret Rare card in the previous direct set, Fighter's Ambition. Turn this Evil Saiyan Leader over to the Leader Awaken side to reveal Cumber, Maddening Force which shows the Evil Saiyan's true name. Cumber is a major villain in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the alternate universe manga and anime made in promotion of the game. This set, Power Absorbed, features content from SDBH's Prison Planet Saga in the Black-colored section of the set, which is led up by this Cumber Leader.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.