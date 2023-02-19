Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: GT 18 & Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off new cards from the next expansion, Power Absorbed, featuring the GT versions of Android 18 & Goku.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We have more Dragon Ball GT cards from the Green-colored section of Power Absorbed, and thankfully they aren't featuring Super 17. We got a strong selection of Super 17 cards in the last few previews, and he's a cool enough character, but there is a limit to how many places I have in my binder for a guy with that weird ass hairline. Today, we get some Android 18 love. We saw the previous section of this set focus on the canonical Android 18 and her family with Krillin, but now today's previews showcase the divergent reality version of 18 seen in GT. The Son Goku & Android 18, Vital Teamwork is certainly among the cooler Super Rares we've seen so far from this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.