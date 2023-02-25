Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Paparoni Leader Italian cuisine was the inspiration for Paparoni and the A.I. of Universe 3, who are featured in the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's begin with the Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed begins with a Paparoni Leader. On the front, Paparoni stands, representing Team Universe 3 during the Tournament of Power. Paparoni is in control of all the various A.I. characters from that Saga, which we will see on cards throughout this section of the set. Flip this card over to the Leader Back to reveal the Awaken side, featuring the Warrios of Universe 3, United as One. The A.I. shown with Paparoni on the Awaken side are Borareta and Pancéa. These characters all have themed names, as most sets of Dragon Ball characters do. The characters of Universe 3 all have names inspired by Italian cuisine.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.