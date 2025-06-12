Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Tribeca Film Festival, Video Games | Tagged: Cairn, The Game Bakers

Cairn Has Won The 2025 Tribeca Games Award

The jury selections for the 2025 Tribeca Festival Awards have been revealed, and the indie climbing game Cairn won this year's Games Award

Article Summary Cairn secures the 2025 Tribeca Games Award for its compelling and immersive climbing gameplay experience.

Players climb Mount Kami as pro climber Aava, navigating challenges and making meaningful choices.

Explore a realistic climbing simulation with open routes, resource management, and customizable difficulty.

Experience a survival-driven ascent where each climb feels like a boss fight on a deadly and unforgiving mountain.

The 2025 Tribeca Festival has announced several winners across multiple artistic disciplines, with the game Cairn winning the annual Games Award. The festival released the statement below as part of their overall award recognitions, highlighting the studio's effort in the category.

Cairn (France) – New York Premiere. Jury Statement: "All the nominated games represent a wide, healthy range of what games can aspire to be, and how games can tell stories through both traditional elements, but more importantly, through gameplay interactions. The chosen winner among this amazing group of nominees was compelling, immersive, and reminds us that every choice we make is meaningful. The jury loved the dedication to simulation, the cohesion of the project, and the ambition. This game is bigger than climbing done right; it is imbued with substance beyond the physical act."

Cairn

Cairn is a realistic simulation that allows intuitive climbing: find the best holds and place your hands and feet seamlessly with simple controls. Adapt your posture, effort, and balance —if you're not careful, you will fall! Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources to survive unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

The Ascent of a Lifetime: As a pro climber, Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached. Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain's history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream.

As a pro climber, Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached. Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain's history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream. Open Your Own Route: You are free to climb anywhere. Explore the mountain, read the rock face from the ground, and plan your route carefully to reach the top. Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely!

You are free to climb anywhere. Explore the mountain, read the rock face from the ground, and plan your route carefully to reach the top. Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely! Climbing is a Fight: Climbing is challenging; each wall feels like a boss fight. A thrilling challenge for those eager to test themselves, but you can also adjust the difficulty to customise your experience.

Climbing is challenging; each wall feels like a boss fight. A thrilling challenge for those eager to test themselves, but you can also adjust the difficulty to customise your experience. Survive The Deadly Mountain: Manage your resources to survive during the long ascent: pitons, chalk, finger tape… but also food, water and medicine. Set up bivouacs and explore the mountain to find resources to reach the summit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!