Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS4 Goku & Future Mai

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

What a mix! The Prison Planet Saga takes characters from both different universes and timelines and puts them on the Prison Planet to duke it out, courtesy of Fu. The Super Saiyan 4 Goku seen in the Otherworldly Infiltrator card is actually Xeno Goku, as you can tell by the outfit. In this saga, Xeno Goku and our universe's Goku actually meet. Now Mai seen here is our Future Mai, the one we got to know from Future Trunks' reality during the battle against Zamasu. What I like about this set more than other recent ones so far is that the Black-colored section always focuses on Super Dragon Ball Heroes, yes but this time around, the SDBH Prison Planet Saga turns the idea of canon/non-canon on its head by showing a multiverse of divergent timelines.

