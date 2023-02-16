Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super 17 Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Power Absorbed will feature the evil Super 17, one of the main villains of Dragon Ball GT.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Now, let's continue with the Dragon Ball GT-themed Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We have two new Super 17 cards to show today. Super 17 is a fusion of the original Android 17 (in the divergent GT reality) and Hell Fighter 17 — quite a different role for Android 17 than he'd end up taking in the main reality depicted in Dragon Ball Super. Super 17 is an incredibly strong villain and leads the second major arc of GT. He is shown in his horrendous power in the Super 17, Onyx Lightning SR (Super Rare) card which depicts the character in gold foil. The other card in this preview, Super 17, Hell's Avengers references how Hell Fighter 17 was created in Hell by the dead villains Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.