Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Vegeta & 21 Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off more cards from the next expansion, Power Absorbed, with today's reveals featuring Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Aside from the Krillin and Android 18 focus, the Blue-colored section of the set has included quite a few Android 21 cards, including two Super Rares. With the addition of the card to the left now, Android 21, in the Name of Hunger, makes three super Rares featuring this character. That makes the odds of a Special Rare or two for Android 21 abundantly likely. We also get a Super Saiyan Vegeta card in this portion of the set, which seems a bit like a random card tacked onto the section to balance it out.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.