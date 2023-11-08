Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ikariam

Ikariam Reveals All-New "Gods Of Olympus" Update

There's a new update on the way for Ikariam that will take you into the Greek mythology, as Gods Of Olympus is coming this Winter.

Article Summary Gameforge announces “Gods of Olympus” update for Ikariam this Winter.

Experience ancient Greece and gain favors from six new gods for bonuses.

Introducing a new Gods’ Shrine and a “Mythology” research field to unlock gods.

Daily Tasks overhauled to enhance gameplay with the new divine system.

Gameforge has revealed an all-new update coming to Ikariam, as players will soon experience the Gods of Olympus update this Winter. The free-to-play browser game will take you to ancient Greece with a spin on the game that introduces a lot of lore for a slight change of pace. Every day you enter the game, you'll need to interact with the different gods above you in order to gain favor and help you out in the game. We have some of the details of what's to come when they drop the update, but they have not given it a proper release date yet.

"In Gods of Olympus, Ikariam players are in for a divine experience as they can construct a Gods' Shrine before assigning colonies to worship one of six powerful new gods. As a righteous reward for their devotion, the god will provide increased resource production, with bonuses based on ancient Greek mythology. Through the Gods' Shrine, players can also interact with the gods they unlock, completing daily tasks to earn "Favor." Donate that Favor, keep these holy figures satisfied, and watch the production bonuses grow!"

New "Mythology" field of research which will facilitate unlocking the new gods

New building: Gods' Shrine, which is required for players to be able to obtain and interact with the civilization's gods

Six new gods, each with their own special abilities related to ancient Greek mythology: Dionysus: increases the town's wine production Pan: increases the town's wood production Hephaestus: increases the town's sulfur production Tyche: increases the town's marble production Theia: increases the town's crystal production Plutus: increases the town's gold production

Reworked Daily Tasks: The daily tasks system will receive a major overhaul to introduce more variety, as well as incorporate its functionality into the gods' system in a meaningful way

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!