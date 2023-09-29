Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Fat Janemba

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Critical Blow features Fat Janemba, the initial form of the villain from Fusion Reborn.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at some more cards inspired by Fusion Reborn from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This fat and playful form is Janemba's initial appearance after the Evil Energy takes over Saike Demon. In this form, Goku remarks that Janemba reminds him of Majin Buu. In fact, this character very much seems inspired by Majin Buu, as he is a demonic enemy that starts out as big and playful and then turns into a sleek, overpowered devil. Many of the villains featured in the Dragon Ball films actually took inspiration from main series villains, allowing for a similar story that could be condensed into less than two hours.

