Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Vegeta Secret Rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game immortalizes Vegeta's iconic moment of catharsis in the Buu Saga with a new Secret Rare from Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at the first Secret Rare reveal from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

You Are Number One is the first SCR revealed from Power Absorbed. This Vegeta-focused card recreates the Prince of All Saiyan's most cathartic moment in the entire series, as he watches Goku battle with Buu and comes to a moment of peace. He accepts in that moment, with peace, that Goku is the best — and that leaving the bitterness of their rivalry behind is the only way forward. The moment of clarity Vegeta is one of the top scenes in the entire series, and I think it makes an incredible card. The one thing I wish, though, is that it was Goku superimposed over Vegeta in the back.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.