Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Vegito's Might

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's reveals are SS Vegito, Overwhelming Might and Vegeta, Buying Time. Each card represents a different time during the final battle with Buu where the tides of the fight had changed. When Goku and Vegeta first used the Potara Earrings to fuse into Vegito, seemingly permanently, they had the upper hand against Buu. It seemed that the battle was about to be won, but then, of course, they would separate and Kid Buu would emerge as the final transformation. During the fight with Kid Buu, Vegeta, who was at the time dead and living on borrowed time, had to risk permanent annihilation by fighting Buu to buy time for Goku to charge his greatest Spirit Bomb of all time.

