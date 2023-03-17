Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Winner Cards Pt. 2 Our Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews of Power Absorbed continue with more Winner Cards given out to champions at pre-release events.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Our focus on the Winner Cards that were released within the new Power Absorbed pre-release event Winner Packs continues. Yesterday, we showed Winner Cards featuring Super Saiyan Gohan and Son Goku & Uub. Today, we show new Winners featuring two characters who were prominent during the climatic Universal Survival Saga, where the heroes battled in the Tournament of Power for the fate of their Universes. First, we have Brianne De Chateau, Elegant Fighter over a well-chosen green background. Then, we have Zen-Oh, Universal Control, which shows this omniscient, all-powerful character introduced in Super.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.