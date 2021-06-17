Shiny Regigigas Is Now Live In Pokémon GO Raids

Niantic hit Pokémon GO players with a barrage of announcements this week. We went from not even knowing what the next event, Legendary raid boss, and Shadow Pokémon were to getting treated to multiple blog entries with major news in just a couple of days. The short of it all is: Shadow Ho-Oh is the next Legendary coming to Giovanni's team, the Solstice Event 2021 goes live today with no new wild Shinies or new releases, the Bidoof Breakout event begins next week with the release of Shiny Bidoof, the Pokémon TCG collaboration is live, and one can obtain the card by purchasing GO Fest 2021-branded items from the Pokémon Center. On top of all that, the reveal of the Legendary raid boss may be among 2021's biggest raid features in Pokémon GO: Regigigas.

In their entry announcing the details of the Solstice Event 2021, Pokémon GO said this about the arrival and Shiny release of the Legendary Regigigas:

Regigigas is coming to five-star raids! From Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, you can encounter Regigigas in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Raid-related Field Research will also be available from PokéStops exclusively during this window.

This release is quite monumental for Pokémon GO players, as it will be the first time that many players have access to Regigigas at all. When it was first released, Regigigas could only be obtained as the ultimate reward at the end of a ticketed Special Research. Then, it became the EX Raid boss. One had to earn an invite to an EX Raid, be able to be there in person at the exact right time, and hope that enough of the other invited trainers would show up to be able to take down Regigigas. Now, Regigigas will simply be a standard Tier Five raid boss. Good luck to all Pokémon GO players hunting this Shiny!