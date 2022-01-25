Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Champa The Destroyer

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have two more cards from what Dragon Ball Super Card Game is referring to here as "The Champa Saga." This is most commonly referred to as "The Universe 6 Saga," but I prefer DBSCG's way, personally. This saga is significant not just because it introduced the first round of Universe 6 characters and dramatically expanded the series' mythology by revealing universes beyond the one we all knew, but also because it was the first real new ground that Super tread. The first two DBS arcs adapted the two post-series DBZ movies, Battle of the Gods and Resurrection 'F,' into episodic sagas. In that way, this is indeed just as much the start of Super as we know it as Battle of the Gods was.

Rumors are flying right now that, in addition to the DBS movie titled Super Hero coming out later this year, the anime will continue as well. We last saw the anime come to a temporary conclusion with the Tournament of Power arc while the manga has begun, with two more substantial sagas under its belt including the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga which features the villain Moro (and is almost twice as long as the Tournament of Power arc in the manga) and the Granolah the Survivor Saga.

