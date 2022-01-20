Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Putine

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

If you're a Dragon Ball fan, you probably have some affection for Toriyama's trend of themed names. The Saiyans are vegetables: Vegeta, Kakarot, Raditz, Cabba, Kale, Caulifla. Piccolo's gang were musical instruments: Cymbal, Tambourine, Piano. Bulma's family members are underwear: Dr. Briefs, Trunks, Tights. This is a trend all through the franchise, including new characters introduced in Super (the Angels are all alcoholic drinks) and expanded universe characters from non-canon games and promotional manga/anime sagas. One of the funniest, in my opinion, are the demons in Demigra's army who all have sauce-themed names. Specifically, two characters within the army have gravy-themed names. One being the character on the cards you see above, Putine. The other? Simply Gravy.

Putine is a wizard in Demigra's army in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional manga who leaves that faction and joins Mechikabura's army. Putine extends through multiple sagas from the promotional manga and anime as an ongoing character.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.