Madden NFL Drops Madden NFL 25 Launch Trailer

EA Sports have officially launched Madden NFL 25 this week, and with it came a bbrand new launch trailer for you to check out

EA Sports released one more trailer this week for Madden NFL 25, as we got the official launch trailer along with the game's release. This is basically one last look at everything, including the new BOOM Tech addition to the game, as a final pitch for you to buy the game. Enjoy the trailer above, as it's out now.

Madden NFL 25 – BOOM tech

The newest iteration of FieldSENSE and all-new BOOM Tech – a dynamic physics-based tackling system that unlocks the re-engineered Hit Stick and a new level of ball carrier control – gives players the ability to dominate the gridiron like their favorite NFL superstar. Completely refreshed visuals and presentation on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, including two new commentary teams, deliver new levels of NFL authenticity and immersion through every mode of play, and post-launch live service updates across the game will bring fresh and fun content all year long.

Gameplay : Nothing hits like Madden NFL 25 with FieldSENSE powered by BOOM Tech. Experience how a physics-informed dynamic tackling system, reengineered Hit Stick, and perfect hit indicator unlock realistic collisions & new gameplay animations on both sides of the ball.

900+ new plays, including team-specific plays from some of the NFL's most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, along with the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide ultimate control across the field.

900+ new plays, including team-specific plays from some of the NFL's most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, along with the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide ultimate control across the field. Presentation : Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level.

Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level.

Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customize your team and season on the Team Builder website. Superstar Mode : Customize your avatar with new faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, import your avatar from EA SPORTS™ College Football 25's Road to Glory and progress your superstar to Legendary status.**

Customize your avatar with new faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, import your avatar from EA SPORTS™ College Football 25's Road to Glory and progress your superstar to Legendary status.**

Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play, including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience.

Online H2H: Climb redesigned leaderboards by playing competitive seasons and mastering the new ranked structure in head-to-head divisions. Progress through divisions to gauge success; only the best of the best will qualify for a spot in the elite Top 100 division (on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC).

