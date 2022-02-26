Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSG Trunks SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

If we were to boil down Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets into mascots, I think the Unison Warrior Series sets would go something like this:

Rise of the Unison Warrior: Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, due to the booster box artwork and the chase card of the set.

Vermillion Bloodline: Super Saiyan 4 Broly, due to the card's position as one of the hobby's ultimate chase cards.

Vicious Rejuvenation : There is an argument for Super Saiyan Gogeta because of the booster box artwork, but Supreme Kai of Time takes it due to being pictured on one of the most valuable SCRs.

: There is an argument for Super Saiyan Gogeta because of the booster box artwork, but Supreme Kai of Time takes it due to being pictured on one of the most valuable SCRs. Supreme Rivalry: Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and it's not even close due to the set's focus on the Bojack battle.

Cross Spirits: This is a twofer, as Super Saiyan Goku and Frieza are both pictured on 2021's biggest SCR release.

Saiyan Showdown: This is debatable due to the high-valued Pan Xeno SCR, but I give this one to Saiyan Saga-era Vegeta due to the set's focus, many strong cards featuring his artwork, and booster pack art.

With Realm of the Gods, the set mascot is obvious. While Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta is going to be the main chase card in both its SCR and God Rare form, this is very much a Super Saiyan God Trunks set. He's on a leader, the above SPR, and many other cards. In addition to that, this is this form's debut on Trunks in the DSBCG.

