Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Broly Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Man, it's a shame that only the Awaken side of Leaders are capable to be pulled as parallel foils. In this case, to me, the front side of the Broly leader is so much more stunning than the back. The front shows Broly powering up in classic Dragon Ball form, with his aura going absolutely insane. The colors coming off of him show this Legendary Super Saiyan transformation as almost a cosmic, reality-breaking power. Funny enough, we did end up seeing a different version of Broly (Toriyama's adjustment of Broly was added to Dragon Ball canon with the DBS film, Broly) fight so intensely against Gogeta that the two of them did break into a sort of pocket reality in the latest film. Also as an interesting note, the Awaken side of the Broly leader calls out the film Broly: Second Coming by name in the card title.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.