Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Caulifla Goes SS2

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

There is debate over whether or not this is true, but an enduring topic of conversation is how, at the start of Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama forgot about the existence of Super Saiyan 2. Some interpreted his translated comment as meaning that he forgot what Super Saiyan 2 looked like, while others asserted that he meant that he indeed believed that Super Saiyan 3 was the second state and had blanked on Super Saiyan 2. It's not entirely surprising as Toriyama has indeed already fessed up to totally forgetting about Launch, who was one of the most popular main characters during the original Dragon Ball series. Whatever you think about all that, I think we can all agree that it was awesome to see Super Saiyan 2 become a thing of note again during the Tournament of Power. During the intense and decisive tournament, Goku warns Caulifla against using the bulked-up form that he, Vegeta, and Trunks achieved and dismissed during the Cell Saga due to its lack of speed. He helped her then achieve Super Saiyan 2, which she learned with prodigious speed.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.