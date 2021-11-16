Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Caulifla & Kale Promos

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We are just four days away from the release of Saiyan Showdown. As with every new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, this rollout will include a handful of new promo cards. Here, we have two promos that appropriately showcase the set focus: Saiyans. We have a pretty generic Trunks card which is a fun and basic action pose. Then, we have a Caulifla and Kale card that would actually be perfectly at home within the actual Saiyan Showdown set. The card is interesting because it is, like the Trunks card, a fairly basic action pose. However, the expressions on the two Universe 6 Saiyans perfectly capture the characters' personalities. Caulifla is eager to fight, approaching battles with the same enthusiasm as Goku and thirst to prove herself like Vegeta. Kale, on the other hand, is nervous and reserved, worried about not adding much to the battle, but bravely choosing to fight nonetheless.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.