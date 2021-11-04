Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Hit Super Rare

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Hit was initially set up by Dragon Ball Super to be Goku's new unbeatable rival. He was seen as almost invincible during his debut appearances in Champa and Beerus's tournament. The card titled "battlefield manipulator" spells out why. Hit can briefly time travel during battle, essentially "time-skipping" in order to avoid blows and strike at surprising times. Hit's rivalry with Goku and his role as the guy to beat in the Tournament of Power was subverted by the introduction of Jiren in that climactic arc. Jiren was able to defeat Hit and overpower him in every way, establishing him as the true threat of the arc. Hopefully, though, we haven't seen the end of Hit's role in the Dragon Ball Super manga and, whenever it finally returns, the anime.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.