Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: SS Caulifla & Kale

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Friends so close that they're sisters… or girlfriends? It's hard to tell from the story, but the anime more so than the manga gave the fanbase fodder for Caulifla/Kale shippers. We don't get much backstory on these two with the exception that they're closer to each other than anyone else, and Kale seems as if she defines her self-worth based on how much love Caulifla shows her. These two feature heavily in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming Saiyan Showdown expansion, which shows off their appearances in the climactic arc of the anime, the Tournament of Power. The manga, though, has continued on past the events of the Tournament of Power and we have unfortunately yet to see further appearances by the first two female Super Saiyans to debut in the series' canon. They do, though, appear in non-canon material such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.