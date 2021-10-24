Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: The Turles Gang

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Man, if you're a fan of the early Dragon Ball Z movie Tree of Might, Saiyan Showdown is absolutely your set. Here, after many installments focusing on Turles, we have Turles' gang of miscreants here. In the center, though, is artwork that recreates the decisive moment of the film. Goku attempts to end Turles' threat with a Spirit Bomb, but fails. He then draws energy directly from the mystical Tree of Might and uses it to recreate the Spirit Bomb, now with extra power. This time, he triumphs against Turles. It's interesting to see these sort of What If tales play out in these films, which were not designed to fit neatly into Dragon Ball's canon. This film in many ways reimagines Vegeta's arrival, with Turles in the role of invader. Also, interestingly, villains in these days often have a singular, macguffin-driven goal: obtain the Dragon Balls. In this film, it was fun to see Turles acting like a true Saiyan space pirate and simply attempting to sap the Earth of its energy. With, you know — a different macguffin.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.