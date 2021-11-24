Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Videl Promos

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now, we're getting into promos that collectors may have some trouble getting… at least at first. When I say that I write about Dragon Ball Super Card Game from a collector's perspective, part of that is recognizing that Bandai has tailored this hobby directly to players. There is a lot that collectors can do to have fun in the DBSCG hobby of course, but it isn't like the Pokémon TCG where basically anyone can get every card by purchasing the right product at the right time. These two Videl cards are two versions of a promo that can be earned by entering tournaments. Competitive players will receive some Tournament Pack 06 at DBSCG events that can be found at local card shops. That is where the standard Videl, Call of Justice can be found. Those who actually win these competitions will receive Winner Packs, where they have a chance of pulling the Videl, Call of Justice Winner pictured to the left. The artwork and effects of this card are more premium, making this quite a prize for winners. As far as collectors, we will have to wait until the card (or Winner Packs) hit the secondary market. I'd suggest waiting a bit, though, to see if prices will level out.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.