Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Gamma 1 & 2 Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

While official details are scant in regards to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie Super Hero, there have indeed been a ton of spoilers leaking online. While I don't want to work myself into a frenzy with crazy theories and end up in a maximum-security cell, one thing we do know for sure is that Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be involved in major battles with Gohan. These two were revealed as new characters during last year's New York Comic-Con, and now they get their first DBSCG appearance in Ultimate Squad. Little is known about these two, but early leaks of promotional materials are suggesting that we will be able to see Super Hero come to America as soon as August 2022. Are you ready for the return of the Red Ribbon Army?

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.