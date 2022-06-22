Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Hi-Res Peeks #3

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we will begin the final round of previews with Bandai's hi-res previews of the set's bigger hits.

Here we have two SPRs that we're getting a better look at now due to Bandai's new hi-res previews. I greatly appreciate these, as they give such a better idea of what to expect in the set. I was lucky enough to pull both of these cards myself and was happy to show them in my Bleeding Cool openings. One of the major hurdles of reporting on DBSCG is the low quality of Bandai's previews of the cards, so it's very nice to see these beautiful cards now shown as photographs rather than watermarked digital images. Look at the subtle color differences inside and outside of Vegeta's aura. Note the way that the foil gleams on Beerus's attack. Beautiful!

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.