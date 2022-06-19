Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SSG Trunks Alt Art

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This is the Winner of all Winner cards for this latest round of releases. Note that some of the Winner cards are themed to the previous set, Realm of the Gods. Along with that, that set's main mascot of Super Saiyan God Trunks Xeno gets to wear the Winner card crown with this current Ultimate Squad wave. The gold foil of this card traces Super Saiyan God Trunks Xeno's aura in an intricate way on this Alternate Art card. This will almost certainly be the most sought-after promo card associated with the Ultimate Squad release wave, so I'd suggest waiting for prices to fall a bit before looking to get this one. It's certainly a beautiful card and many collectors will see it as a must-have, but I believe it's worth the wait for collectors to see if the value will fall a bit before throwing down some cash.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.