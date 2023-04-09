Dragon Ball Super Reveals Collector Booster: Gold Foil Cards Pt 4 Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed Collector Booster is so rare that even the uncommon cards are going for big bucks.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

This huge swath of Gold Foil Alternate Arts from Power Absorbed Collector's Booster features Androids. We have Android 17, Android 18, and Android 21 in both her standard and transformed states. This set, in general, focuses strongly on the Androids. These Gold Stamped cards are even more valuable in the secondary market than the SRs and SPRs from the main set. For example, Android 21, Wavering Will Gold-Stamped may be designated as an uncommon, but it being a Gold-Stamped Alt Art makes it one of the top cards in the set at a value of $39.58. Granted, the SCRs are much more valuable, with the Android 21 SCR Alt Art going for over $1,000 as of this writing.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.