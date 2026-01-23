Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Honor of Kings

Honor Of Kings Drops New Character In Latest Update

Honor of Kings has a new update with a ton of new content, as players have access to a new chartacter named Haya with other additions

Level Infinite dropped a new update this week in Honor of Kings, as players have access to a new character in the form of Haya. This is a new mid-lane heroine who also comes with an all-new Wukong skin inspired by a traditional Indonesian Shadow Leather Puppet show character. Players will also see a new gameplay mode where they protect allies and fight together as a united team. We have mroe details below as the content is now live.

Honor Of Kings – Haya

Honor of Kings introduces an all-new mid-lane Hero Haya, obtainable via direct purchase for 588 tokens or 13,888 Starstones. During the first week, players can unlock the hero for just 294 tokens. Featuring the passive skill Moon's Farewell, first skill Crescent Wave, second skill Wayward Rays, and third skill Moonscape Mirage, this new hero is a force to be reckoned with!

Introducing The New Wukong Skin Anoman

Starting from January 29 Inspired by the Indonesian Wayang Kulit, players can stay active to earn bargaining attempts for the Wukong Skin Anoman, a divine monkey in the flame, which represents loyalty and bravery. The skin can be purchased at its lowest possible price through bargaining. If the skin is purchased before reaching the lowest price, any remaining bargaining attempts will be returned to players in the form of token vouchers.

Spriteling Troop Gameplay Mode

From January 22, a new gameplay mode will be added to the main battlefield. In this mode, players can choose the national flag of their own country to plant in the gorge. Spriteling can place team flags to generate a circular zone that provides a shield to nearby allies for five seconds, with the effect scaling according to the number of allies inside the zone:

When only the player is present, the shielding effect reaches 25% of the target's maximum HP.

With two team members inside the circle, each member receives a shield equal to 20% of their maximum HP.

With three team members inside the circle, each member receives a shield equal to 15% of their maximum HP.

With four team members inside the circle, each member receives a shield equal to 12% of their maximum HP.

With five team members inside the circle, each member receives a shield equal to 10% of their maximum HP.

