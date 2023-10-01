Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Beerus Super Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Critical Blow expansion features Beerus the Destroyer as a Super Rare and Whis as a common card.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at two cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

These two cards actually break from the theme we have seen for the Blue-colored cards. That theme was centered on Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, the movie that introduced Gogeta and featured Janemba as the main villain. These cards have nothing to do with that. These feature the Super-era characters Beerus and Whis, who ushered in a new era by introducing the concept of God Ki to the mythology. Beerus features on a gold-stamped Super Rare card called Merciless Destruction, while Whis features on a common card called Perfect Support. Five Super Rares can be found in a single booster box.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!