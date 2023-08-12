Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Gamma 1 & 2

Bandai's upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion Critical Blow features cards with Gamma 1 & 2, Piccolo, Gohan, Trunks, and Goten.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Here, we have more cards featuring moments from Super Hero. First, Gamma 1 & Gamma 2, Arrival of Heroes, features the initial threat to Piccolo, Gohan, and the crew: two new Androids who were made to believe that the Z-Warriors are evil and that they must be defeated. Then, Focused Barrage features a major team-up during the film. Though Super Hero is largely a Gohan and Piccolo-focused movie, we also see the two here fight alongside Goten and Trunks. Super Hero finally ages Goten and Trunks up, explaining their difference in appearance as a Saiayn growth spurt. Looking back at the growth of both Goku and Gohan through Dragon Ball O.G. and Z, this certainly holds up. Piccolo is in his Potential Unleashed form here, while Gohan is in his Super Saiyan 2 form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

