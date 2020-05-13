Renegade Game Studios, the game company responsible for Space Battle Lunchtime and the Altered Carbon role-playing game, has done something remarkable and gotten its $25,000 Kickstarter campaign for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid fully funded in all of six minutes' time. The campaign, which is presently exceeding $160,000 as of the time of writing this article, is for an expansion revolving around Power Rangers In Space and features not only the Power Rangers from that arc but also their nemeses, the Psycho Rangers.

What might be a bit of shock to those looking at this campaign is that Renegade Game Studios is not putting stretch goals into this 15-day Kickstarter campaign. In place of stretch goals, the company is doing daily showcases – this includes reveals in the form of live streams, as well as design insights from the primary designer of the game.

The point we are trying to make is that this campaign didn't need flashy stretch goals in order to get funded in six minutes' time, a fact which seems to be a testament to the strengths of not only Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, but also Renegade Game Studios as a whole. Good on them for getting funded over 500% in a little over three hours!

As of the conclusion of our writing this article, Renegade Game Studios' Power Rangers: Rise of the Psycho Rangers has made over $139,500, a total exceeding $4,000 more than when we started writing roughly fifteen minutes ago. What do you think of this news? Are you excited to get your hands on this expansion or any other expansion from the Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments below!