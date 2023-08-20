Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Gogeta Secret Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Critical Blow will feature a Super Saiyan Gogeta Secret Rare inspired by the film Fusion Reborn.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's look at one of the Secret Rare cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn joins SS2 Gohan as one of the Secret Rares (or SCRs) of this expansion. There is one more that has yet to be revealed, which we will show off tomorrow. And then? Then, we have the God Rare.

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn directly references the movie from which this card pulls inspiration: Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. Fusion Reborn is a late Z-era film that sees Goku and Vegeta team up in the afterlife to defeat the evil demon Janemba who is tearing apart Hell and also bringing some of it to the real world. It is thought to be among the best Z-era films and features the debut of Gogeta, the Fusion Dance fusion of Goku and Vegeta. It also features some of the most iconic and emotional scenes between the two Saiyans.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

