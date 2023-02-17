Destiny 2: Lightfall Reveals Limited Gear Collection Bungie has revealed new items for the Destiny 2: Lightfall collection, including items from SteelSeries and KontrolFreek.

Bungie dropped a few new items this week for Destiny 2: Lightfall, as they revealed a new ViDoc series as well as a new collection of items. Both SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have contributed some cool peripherals for you to choose from, all of them inspired by Neptune's gleaming megacity Neomuna in the game. You can currently get special Lightfall versions of the Arctis 7+ Headset, Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse, QcK Prism XL Mousepad, and KontrolFreek Thumbsticks. As a bit of a bonus for those who pick these up while available, you can also get exclusive in-game cosmetics for the game. We got more info on all of the items for you to read about below, as well as a brand new ViDoc that goes in-depth with the team over the latest expansion on the way.

Arctis 7+: The Arctis 7+ Wireless Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Headset channels the sounds of Neptune's gleaming megacity of Neomuna while delivering crisp audio and comms across all gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Purposefully engineered for multi-system compatibility for PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7+ uses lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. To keep gamers in the zone, the Arctis 7+ features over 30 hours of battery life for nonstop gaming, easy on-ear headset controls including ChatMix, and a durable, lightweight steel frame with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band for a comfortable fit. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator. The Arctis 7+ Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition includes codes for the Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem, designed specifically for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration.

QcK Prism XL Mousepad: The QcK Prism XL Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Mousepad glows with 2-zone RGB dynamic illumination, mimicking the colors of Neptune's gleaming megacity of Neomuna. The QcK Prism XL is the pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style. Durable micro-woven cloth optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements and a 900 mm x 300 mm x 4 mm playing surface provide players with maximum control. SteelSeries XL gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros. The QcK Prism XL Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition mousepad includes codes for the Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem, designed specifically for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration.

Gamers can personalize their award-winning Nova line of headsets with the limited-edition Destiny 2 speaker plates and headband as they join the fight against the Shadow Legion. Compatible with the Arctis Nova Pro series and Nova 7 series headsets and available exclusively at SteelSeries.com and BungieStore.com. KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks: Inspired by Destiny iconography, the laser-etched design and purple color scheme bring the Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, to new heights as players join the fight against the Shadow Legion. With a versatile dual-height combination, the KontrolFreek Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Performance Thumbsticks stand up to the intense demands of competitive online play. Adding 10.0mm of height to the original stock controller sticks for increased arc distance and precision, the high-rise Thumbstick reduces the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, and improving accuracy, while the mid-rise Thumbstick enhances overall control. The result is maximized agility, which allows players to optimize their in-game sensitivity. KontrolFreek Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Performance Thumbsticks include a code for the Luminescent Precision emblem, designed specifically for the Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collaboration.