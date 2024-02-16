Posted in: Fashion, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: New Balance

New Balance Reveals Three New Gamer-Inspired Designs

New Balance unveiled three new designs this morning that are gamer-inspired, all of which will be seen during NBA All Star Weekend.

New Balance revealed three new sneaker designs this morning, all of which have been inspired by gaming, and will be on display during NBA All-Star Weekend. Launching today, the company took three different shoe models (the TWO WXY v4, Fresh Foam BB v2, and the Hesi Low) and gave them a unique option for you to purchase. While they don't come right out and say it, you can tell from the designs that all of these take cues from different controllers people have owned over the years. The minute we saw the green Hesi Low's, we were transported back to the '90s, holding an N64 controller that looked almost identical. The shoes launch today for people to purchase, and what's more, you'll see them on the court as well, as Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76'ers will be wearing them all throughout the weekend for All-Star activities. You can read more about them all below.

New Balance Gamer Tag Collection

The Gamer Tag colors transport you straight into the heart of your favorite video game, a nostalgic feeling for anyone as they step onto the court. Gaming has long been a part of hoops culture, and this pack aims to celebrate that history with three different footwear models that blend style and performance.

TWO WXY v4

Combining cutting-edge technology and performance-enhancing features, giving the two-way player a new tool in order to dominate the court. Features the groundbreaking use of FuelCell technology with Fresh Foam, creating the ultimate combination of rebound and cushioning. FuelCell continues to provide the ultimate in energy return, ensuring every step feels explosive and dynamic. Fresh Foam offers unparalleled cushioning for maximum comfort for the entire game. The upper construction features a lightweight textile upper that reduces weight while remaining supportive and breathable. Whether the player is hitting the clutch shot or locking down the opposition, the TWO WXY v4 gives players the tools to play at a high level.

Fresh Foam BB V2

The Fresh Foam BB V2 is an evolution of the brand's basketball performance line , bringing cutting-edge updates that blend innovation, comfort, and style for a positionless player who needs to stay fresh through the fourth. Features a dual density midsole with a combination of a firmer foam on the perimeter and a softer durometer foam underfoot. Hexagonal outsole pattern provides elite-level traction for quick cuts to the hoop.

Hesi Low

FuelCell foam delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward, ABZORB inserts for added cushioning and comfort, adjustable lace closure for a customized fit, and synthetic upper material.

