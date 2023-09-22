Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Rare Games

Super Rare Games Announces Akupara Collection For Switch

Super Rare Games revealed they are releasing a new Nintendo Switch collection from Akupara Games next week to ship this Fall.

Super Rare Games has revealed a new collection release for the Nintendo Switch as the Akupara Collection is coming out next week. The collection will only have three games as you'll get the frantic 2D twin-stick looter shooter and roguelike Relic Hunters Zero: Remix, the 2D horror puzzler Whispering Willows, and the shop management and card game hybrid Kardboard Kings. We have moe info below as it will go on salt on September 28, 2023.

With a community of millions of fans from around the world, prepare for adventure and level it up in more ways than one! Follow your heroes: Jimmy, Pinkyy, Ace, Panzer, Biu, Raff, and Red as they explore, looking for relics while trying to get the Ducans off their Asteroid. Run, Gun, and Dodge your way through numerous space ducks and evil space turtles. It's fast, it's tactical, and it feels deliciously smooth to play. Unlock new weapons, characters, and use relics to overcome waves of enemies to ultimately defeat Duke, The Ducan Commander!

Each Relic Hunter comes equipped with unique stats, skills, and skins, allowing for diverse playstyle and combat Multiple Explosive Game Modes – Classic 12-level "Adventure" Mode with unlockable relics and items; challenging "Endless" Mode with unique mechanics and economy; "Storm" Mode that progressively increases in difficulty and chaos.

Be cautious of the powerful Ducan commanders who will rise up to overwhelm you and your team. Powerful Community-Built Weapons – Explore the Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis riddled with a myriad of different weapons, some designed by members of the Relic Hunters community/

