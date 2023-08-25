Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Mercenary Tao

Dragon Ball Super Card Game dedicates cards from Critical Blow to what may be considered the franchise's first true Big Bad: Mercenary Tao.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which will be the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. It has now been revealed that the God Rare features Super Saiyan Gogeta. Super Saiyan Gogeta will also feature on a Secret Rare, as will Golden Great Ape Cumber and Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, and the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc "The Prison Planet Saga." Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Also known as Tao Pai Pai, Mercenary Tao works as an assassin. He is freelance and charges quite a high price for his work. He is brought into Dragon Ball when the Red Ribbon Army's Commander Red hires him to take out Goku. He sets the standard in many ways for the structure of future DB/DBZ/DBGT/DBS villains to follow. He poses what seems like an insurmountable threat to Goku, Goku trains and surpasses his enemy, and then, finally, Goku defeats his enemy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!