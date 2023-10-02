Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Pure Evil Janemba

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's newly released Zenkai Series - Critical Blow expansion features multiple cards showcasing Janemba's evil.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at more Fusion Reborn-inspired cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today, we focus on three Janemba cards from this set, all of which seem to underline one essential character trait of this villain: a complete piece of shit. The cards include:

Janemba, Pure Evil

Janemba, Unapproachable Power

Janemba, Unexpected Appearance

And Janemba is, indeed, pure evil.

We actually ended up seeing Janemba return and advance his power in the promotional anime, Dragon Ball Heroes (later and currently Super DB Heroes). Janemba becomes Black Janemba in the Universe Creation Saga when he is infused with power from Super Saiyan 4 Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta among others.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

