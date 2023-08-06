Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Hero Pan

Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows more cards from the Red-colored section of the next set Critical Blow featuring Pan as seen in Super Hero.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at two more newly revealed cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Critical Blow cards. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

The Red-colored section, dedicated to DBS: Super Hero, features to cards (so far) that depict Pan as seen in the film. These newly unveiled cards are:

Pan, Determined Young Girl, which shows Pan in her school outfit, takes place during a major scene as the Red Ribbon Army attempts to kidnap her from school (the result of a wacky plan from Piccolo in an attempt to push Gohan to take his training seriously)

Pan, Glimpse of Strength which is a nod to an aspect of the film that reflects Gohan's initial peeks of power in the earliest Z-era content. That was one of many elements of Super Hero that harkened back to something established in Z.

