Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Saiyan Cumber

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Prison Planet-themed cards in the new set Critical Blow featuring Super Saiyan Cumber.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at some more Super Dragon Ball Heroes-themed cards from the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This card features another set of cards featuring Cumber, including the character in his standard form and Super Saiyan form. Cumber is an ancient Saiyan who serves as the Big Bad of the Prison Planet Saga from the promotional manga and anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Cumber is able to use the "Evil Saiyan" state, which an Evil Aura he uses can be formed into different shapes that can be used in battle, which we see in the "Overwhelming Fight" card. Cumber can also use the Great Ape, Golden Great Ape, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3, and Super Saiyan 3 Full Power forms.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

