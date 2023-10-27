Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Fused Zamasu SPRs

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's December 2023 expansion Zenaki Series - Perfect Combination features two Fused Zamasu Special Rare cards.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at another pair of Special Rares from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

I'll say this: Zamasu fans eat when it comes to Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The Future Trunks Saga from DBS has been one of the biggest DBSCG focuses, coming up time and time again in both expansions as well as special releases like decks. Now, in the newly revealed pair of SPRs from the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination seen above, we are getting two Zamasu features: Fused Zamasu, Deviant Trechery, which shows the characters' increasingly corrupted form, while Fused Zamasu, Buiding a Utopia shows the initial result of the fusion. Now, all I can say… these are cool cards, but I hope that Zamasu isn't featured on the God Rare. Vegito deserves that spot.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

